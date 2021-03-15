9 Mthwakazi activists seek bail

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Nine members of the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) will appear in court today for bail application following their arrest last week after they protested outside Bulawayo Central Police Station.

The activists sang anti-government songs as they burnt tyres, and blocked the driveway into the police station before threatening to storm the building.

They were protesting over the alleged harassment of their leader, Mqondisi Moyo following a night raid at his house by armed police with the intention to arrest him.

Moyo, who was not present during the raid, has been quoted in the media saying he will not surrender himself to the police.

Police fired gunshots to disperse the activists before arresting nine of them on charges of public violence and holding an unsanctioned demonstration.

They are represented by lawyers from Abammeli Human Rights Lawyers.

“Abammeli has so far deployed three attorneys, Prince Butshe Dube, Nqobani Sithole and Kwanele Mbongeni Nxumalo to represent the #MRP9,” the lawyers’ group said in a statement.

“The lawyers are due to attend to the #MRP9 members’ bail proceedings on Tuesday the 16th March 2021.

“Hopefully the #MRP9 members will be admitted to bail.

“Abammeli will assist with bail deposits as it becomes apparent that they are unable to raise bail money.

“So their call for assistance in that respect will be attended to.”

On Monday, the MRP leader and his followers also clashed with police in Ntabazinduna, Umguza district, Matabeleland North province.

The confrontation emanated from a land dispute between commercial farmer, Brian Davies and Zanu PF official Floyd Ambrose.

The MRP evicted Ambrose from the disputed farm to pave way for Davies after accusing the former of using his Zanu PF links to grab the property.

Gunshots were also fired as the confrontation turned violent.

