4 Mutare land barons in soup

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FOUR suspected Mutare land barons were brought to court yesterday for allegedly parcelling out State land to hundreds of home-seekers.

Gabriel Chirochepi, Geofrey Mukwekwe, Nyasha Mushati and Noel Bvirindi appeared before Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe facing fraud charges for allegedly parcelling out State land at Credon Farm in Dora and Nevada Farm in Arda Transau.

They were granted $3 000 bail each and remanded to March 23 after denying the charge.

State allegations are that Chirochepi, Mukwekwe, Mushati, Bvirindi and four others, who are still at large, formed a housing co-operative which they used to fleece desperate home-seekers of their money by allocating pieces of State land to them.

The home-seekers were duped of amounts ranging from US$3 to US$50 depending on the size of the stand, with sizes averaging 200 square metres. It is the State’s case that no receipts were issued.

