2 varsity students die, 6 injured in road accident

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

TWO Bindura University of Science Education (Buse) students died on Wednesday after a Toyota Mark-X vehicle they were travelling collided with a Securico Nissan NP300 truck at the 62km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Highway.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe yesterday confirmed that Vimbai Mugonderi (23) died upon admission at Concession Hospital, while Simbarashe Gerald Mutambiranwa (21) also died upon admission at Bindura Hospital.

Six other passengers were seriously injured and are currently admitted at Bindura Hospital.

Mundembe said the accident was as a result of speeding and the driver of the Toyota Mark-X, Steven Eric Moyo (24), is being charged with culpable homicide.

“The injured six are Moyo (24) Kudakwashe Nyandoro (28), Luxon Matangira (20), Langton Chikwavava (52), Menard Chimucheka (44) and Albert Mpofu (44),” she said.

