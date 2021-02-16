ZRP Support Unit embroiled in farm dispute

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit in Shamva has been accused of invading a farm belonging to one Cyril Gunda, in a matter that spilled into the courts yesterday.

Gunda is seeking an order to bar the police from disturbing his peace and declare him the lawful owner of Grahamshade Farm.

The farmer filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court seeking an order to stop the ZRP at Maienzi Farm, Shamva district, from interfering with his rights. He alleged that the police had already started production at his

farm.

In his application, Gunda cited Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, the officer-in-charge ZRP Maienzi Farm, and Lands minister Anxious Masuka as respondents.

In his founding affidavit, Gunda said he was offered lease for the farm by the Lands ministry on or around November 17 last year.

He then mobilised a team of builders to construct fowl runs and other necessary infrastructure at the farm in preparation for commencement of operations.

“Sometime after my team arrived at the farm, a Sergeant Tangai from ZRP Support Unit at the next property, Maienzi Farm, approached my team armed with a gun and told them to vacate the premises forthwith. He advised my team that he had been ordered by his superiors to tell us to vacate the farm,” he said.

Gunda said he then called the lands officer for Shamva district and a meeting was arranged with ZRP Support Unit officials at Maienzi Farm.

He said the officer who came to the meeting, one Superintendent Tawengwa, showed up late and allegedly appeared drunk.

Tawenga was told that Gunda’s land was not part of Maienzi Farm.

The lands officer told the police to use the western side of the farm while the ZRP Support Unit wanted to use the eastern side.

A week later, Gunda said he received a call from a Superintendent Madungwe advising him that Superintendent Tawengwa was his subordinate and that his agreement with Tawengwa had not been approved by his superiors.

He was ordered to vacate the farm, but the officials at the Lands ministry advised him to stay put as he was the lawful owner.

However, he said the police told him that they would continue working on the farm until he vacated.

The ZRP has not yet responded to the summons.

