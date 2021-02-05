Zimbabwe, Pakistan add one more match

ZIMBABWE Cricket and the Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to add one more Twenty20 international (T20I) match to the women’s white-ball series which is set to get underway at Harare Sports Club next week.

This means the two sides will now clash in three T20I games and as many one-day matches.

The additional match has necessitated a rescheduling of the itinerary, with the first game of the tour, a 50-over encounter, now pencilled in for February 9 instead of February 11.

The other two one-day matches will be played on February 12 and 14. The three T20Is have been scheduled for February 17, 19 and 20.

The series, which will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019, will be held in a bio-secure bubble with no spectators allowed at the match venue.

Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be using the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July. The top three teams from that qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The Pakistan women’s team landed in Harare on Thursday evening. — Online

