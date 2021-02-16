Zesa live cable kills child in Bulawayo

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

A ZESA live cable on Saturday electrocuted a child in the Kensington area of Bulawayo.

A resident of Kensington yesterday told NewsDay that the power cable got broken recently and was reported to the power utility, but the fault was not immediately attended.

“We made a report to Zesa because the cable was live, but they failed to respond to the complaint on time until the child held the line and it electrocuted him,” the resident said.

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company acting managing director Lovemore Chinaka said he was not aware of the incident.

“I’m in Harare and I am not aware of the incident. Therefore, I am not in a position to comment on that,” Chinaka said.

But Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed receiving the report. Ncube said the police were still investigating the issue.

“Yes we have received the report and we are still making investigations,” he said.

