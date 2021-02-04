Zanu PF activist loses US$189 000 in fuel scam

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

TWO Harare men who allegedly duped Zanu PF activist William “Ace Lumumba” Mutumanje of US$189 900 in a botched fuel deal were yesterday denied bail by magistrate Barbara Mateko.

Tatenda Maredza (31) and Malcom Dodo (26) were remanded in custody to March 23 pending trial.

In denying them bail, Mateko said the duo was facing serious offence and some of their loot is yet to be recovered.

Maredza and Dodo were employed as operations manager and sales agent at Lumumba’s company Platinum Fuel.

In November last year, Mutumanje received supplies from Comoil with a value of US$244 780.

The duo was tasked to pay Comoil US$212 025 and they only paid US$202 125 and failed to account for US$9 900.

During the same month, the accused received 60 000 litres of diesel valued US$61 800 from Veinek and 93 000 litres of diesel from DA Motors, they sold it and converted the money to their own use.

It is alleged on December 23 last year, the duo supplied 25 000 litres of diesel to International Freight Services on the pretext that they were representing Platinum Fuels and converted the money to own use.

Using the same modus operandi, the pair supplied US$418 000 to International Freight Services on January 6. On January 9, they supplied Genesis Service Station in Kuwadzana with 30 000 litres of diesel, but declared only 10 000 litres to the company.

On January 30, they supplied Skyline Service Station in Masvingo with 10 000 litres of diesel pretending to be from Platinum Fuels and were arrested while offloading the commodity.

It is alleged the accused persons were not licensed to deal in petroleum products and total value prejudiced was US$189 900 and nothing was recovered.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.

