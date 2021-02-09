Wezulu Studio launches digital TV channel

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AMID the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the showbiz terrain, co-founders of Chegutu-based Wezulu Studio, Promise and Apton Wezulu, have widened their horizon to launch an online television channel, WezuluTV.

The Wezulu brothers lead different bands. Promise is in charge of The Extra Vibe band, while Apton headlines Orchestra Mutinhimira.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, the Wezulu brothers said they were set to launch the online television channel soon as a way to adapt to the “new norm” wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The current environment requires artists to be innovative and make adjustments to the way of doing business. Through WezuluTV project which is an extension of our studio, we are trying to create a platform for the up-and-coming artistes from the mining town of Chegutu and surrounding areas to showcase their talents as well as reach a wider audience that will help them build a better fan base,” Apton said.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 has not only affected our creative sector, the situation now requires a shift in mind-set and approach. Some of the channel’s sessions will be live recorded while others will be pre-recorded. We are open to work with artistes across all genres be it gospel, dancehall, reggae, house, jazz or sungura.”

The younger brother, Promise, weighed in saying the WezuluTV channel was part of their desire to contribute towards talent identification in the creative sector.

“There is a lot of talent here in Chegutu and surrounding areas that needs to be nurtured, but many of these up-and-coming artistes have been failing to get that opportunity, so we joined hands with my brother Apton to open the Wezulu Studio and now we are working towards the establishment of WezuluTV to enable them fulfil their dreams,” he said.

“We understand that these artistes will be experiencing difficulties to even raise the money to record their music. We have that in mind as we are not there for the love of money, but to help the growth of the music industry.”

Promise said he was thankful to his parents who supported their dream by availing the rooms they turned into the studios.

“I am happy that for us to be able to set up the studio which with time we intend to develop into a state-of-the-art facility, we had parental blessings. Our parents allowed us to pursue our passion, they really support our careers even financially,” he said.

“Our wish is to further develop this studio into a state-of-the-art facility that will be equipped with best appliances such as the Apple Logic recording software. We are optimistic that one day we will be able to say yes, this is our dream studio now as we reflect backwards to where we started.”

