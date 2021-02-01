Warriors on target

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Knox Mutizwa has finally found his scoring touch after netting the winner as his South African side Golden Arrows rolled 2-1 past Maritzburg United in a league match on Friday.

Mutizwa, who is battling to attract attention of Warriors gaffer Zdravko Logarusic, assisted Lindokuhle Mtshali for the first goal of the day, an equaliser, before finishing off The Team of Choice.

He missed the Warriors friendly match against Malawi last October and was not part of the squad that took on Algeria in the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November despite scoring 13 goals in the 2019/20 Absa Premier Soccer League, competing for the Golden Boot to the last day.

It was Mutizwa’s first goal of the 2020-21 DStv Premier League.

Left-back Devine Lunga played a full game for Golden Arrows while former Warriors’ skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri, played his first game, coming in as a substitute after four months on the sidelines due to injury.

Lunga was named man-of-the-match for that game.

In the English Championship, Admiral Muskwe scored when his side Wycombe Wanderers was clobbered 7-2 by Brentford on Saturday.

Muskwe was loaned to struggling Wycombe early last month by his English Premier Soccer League side Leicester City.

Last week in Tanzania, Perfect Chikwende had a good start for his new club, Simba SC, scoring in a debut when the Vodacom Premier League champions beat Sudan’s Al Hilal 4-1 in the Simba Super Cup.

Al Hilal is home to Zimbabwean midfielder Last Jesi, who had a good game in a 2-1 win over TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the same tournament.

Jesi was named man-of-the-match.

The invitational tournament is being hosted by Simba SC as they prepare for Caf Champions League group stages.

Also on Saturday in Tanzania, Warriors forward Prince Dube returned from injury to score a goal in a friendly match as his side Azam FC drew 2-2 against KMC.

Azam are due to play Simba SC on February 7 when the Vodacom Premiership resumes.

In other matches involving Warriors players striker Tino Kadewere’s French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais beat Bordeaux 1-0 on Friday to reclaim the top spot in the league.

In a English Premiership match pitting Aston Villa and Southampton Marvelous Nakamba was introduced at the dead of stoppage time to replace scorer Ross Barkley as Villa dispatched Southampton 1-0.

Follow Fortune on Twitter @fmbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw