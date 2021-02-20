UZ student activist granted bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

University of Zimbabwe student and activist, Alan Moyo, who has been in remand prison for 75 days for allegedly calling for a revolt against the government has been granted $10 000 bail by the High Court.

Justice Webster Chinamhora granted Moyo bail after he had failed to secure freedom on three previous attempts.

Moyo, who was arrested on December 7 last year, is accused of calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government. He is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

He was released after human rights organisations wrote to the United Nations pleading for intervention to secure his release.

The State alleged Moyo, on July 3, incited commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them that it was time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration.

It is alleged that he accused Mnangagwa of failing Zimbabweans.

Moyo was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga before approaching the High Court. His initial appeal attempts were delayed as his court transcript was not in order to the extent that the appeal judge failed to read it.

He was later denied bail and went back to the magistrates’ court seeking release on changed circumstances. He was again denied bail on grounds that he was of no fixed

abode.

The 23-year-old student was represented by his lawyer Obey Shava of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

