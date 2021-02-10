US$1,5m Khama Bill

BY FORTUNE MBELE

TWO Egyptian clubs are said to be preparing to offer Kaizer Chiefs in excess of US$1,5 million (R22,37 million) for Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat in the July/August transfer window.

According to reports from South Africa, the two clubs, the Pitso Mosimane-coached giants Al Ahly and Pyramids, could pay the Warriors star a staggering US$800 000 (R11,9 million) per annum if Billiat moves to Egypt.

Kickoff.com reports that an unnamed agent in the north African country has said discussions are in progress for Billiat to make a move, while Kaizer Chiefs, who are mulling a massive restructuring exercise, could be inclined to a accept an offer from either of the Egyptian sides.

The publication said Billiat’s performance had gone down in his three-year stay at Amakhosi where he scored 11 goals in his first season, three in the second and just one in the on-going season in which the side has played 15 games.

“Talks are already in progress for the next transfer window and the only clubs that can afford Billiat at the moment are Pyramids and Al Ahly,” the agent says.

The Egptian agent is quoted saying champions Al Ahly will be pinning their hopes on Mosimane who worked with Billiat at Sundowns before the player moved to Kaizer Chiefs.

“With Al Ahly they will obviously be guided by Pitso Mosimane in how much they should spend to bring in Billiat. Mosimane has worked with the player before and so knows him very well and he has deep knowledge of the South African market in terms of what can be paid for players,” the agent said.

He said Ahly and Pyramids were big spenders and willing to grab Billiat.

“Pyramids can pay any transfer figure because they have the money and love spending. They can easily pay US$1,5 million and even US$2 million if they feel they really need the player. In this case Pyramids should be more interested because they don’t care about the age of players as well but just like big-profile players.

Billiat can as well earn US$800 000 (R11,9 million) per annum here in Egypt as a big-profile player,” the agent added.

He ruled out Zamalek, whom he claimed had enough in the positions that Billiat plays and were not free spenders like Ahly and Pyramids.

Billiat suffered a cracked leg bone last month and was ruled out for two months but is reportedly on the mend which is good news for Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarušić as the Warriors resume their Africa Cup of Nations campaign next month.

