Union lobbies for compensaton in work-related deaths

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE Zimbabwe Diamond Allied and Minerals Workers’ Union (ZDAMWU) have called on policymakers to craft compensation laws for miners who die or get injured in work-related accidents.

On February 14 this year, an employee of one of Zimplats’ contractors died when a high wall collapsed at the entrance of Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

ZDAMWU secretary-general Justice Chinema told NewsDay that it was crucial for the country to have legislation with clauses that include compensation for miners who die in work-related accidents.

“We are still pushing for legislation that compensates miners because currently in the country there is no such legislation. People talk of the National Social Security Authority,but there should be direct compensation to the families of the miners,” Chinhema said.

“We want to reiterate the point that it’s high time a compensation fund must be created through an Act of Parliament and we have engaged the parliamentary portfolio committees and we hope they will consider this law,” he said.

“It is difficult to lose a bread winner in the family, and families at the death of the breadwinner are left stranded, hence accidents like these are eye opening in that a compensation fund is now more critical than ever,” he said.

Follow Praisemore on Twitter @TPraisemore

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw