Trio remanded for arson, US$50 000 theft

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THREE Harare men have been remanded in custody to Monday next week on suspicion of burning prominent doctor Johannes Marisa’s Harare house worth US$130 000 before stealing US$50 000 cash from his wardrobe.

Blessing Mahutse, Simon Chavhunduka and Garikayi Ekaya were yesterday remanded in custody pending bail by magistrate Barbara Mateko.

Allegations are that on January 29, the accused hatched a plan to steal from the complainant and Mahutse and Chavhunduka then entered Marisa’s bedroom, forced open the wardrobe and stole a leather bag containing US$50 000.

It is alleged Ekaya then provided two litres of petrol which was used to burn the house to conceal the theft.

The accused then misrepresented to the complainant that the house was burnt by lightning.

Marisa invited Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company experts to establish the cause of the fire and no electrical fault was

detected.

He then suspected foul play and reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the trio.

