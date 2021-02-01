Top cop Makodza arrested, to appear in court tomorrow

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

A TOP police officer commanding Matabeleland North Province, Erasmus Makodza has been arrested on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza as an investor to partner with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in several horticultural projects in 2019 for his own personal gain.

Makodza was nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for the alleged offences which he committed while he was still the Officer in charge Commanding Mashonaland East Province

He has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed Makodza’s arrest, saying, the police commissioner who was assisting with investigations, will appear in court tomorrow.

