Tears of joy as Ahly, Pitso make history

TEARS of joy flowed as Pitso Mosimane created history with Al Ahly after breaking two records upon securing third-place at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Mosimane’s Red Devils put up a brave display against the Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the 0-0 draw before goalkeeper and captain Mohamed El Shenawy stole the show in the 3-2 penalty shoot-out win.

In their 15th game, they became the team with the most appearances in the competition alongside Auckland City and their fifth victory marks the highest of any African club.

Only FC Barcelona (7) and Real Madrid (10), have won more games at the prestigious competition — while the Club of the Century also became the first team from Africa to achieve two podium finishes added to their 2006 exploits.

“I am so happy with the performance of my players in the tournament. We defeated the Copa Libertadores champions and this achievement is a result of the team’s hard work,” Mosimane said after the game.

“We achieved the goal that we all wanted. I do not want to look arrogant but we played very well in the competition. I am looking forward to better achievements with Al Ahly in the Fifa Club World Cup in the future.

“I hope to win the CAF Champions League title this season and come back to play in the next edition of the Fifa Club World Cup. We fought to win all the games and showed the strong personality of the African champions.”— kickoff

