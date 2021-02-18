Student activist clocks 70 days in prison, further remanded

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student activist Alan Moyo, who has spent more than 70 days in remand prison, had his bail appeal application deferred to today after the State failed to respond to the application in time for yesterday’s bail hearing.

Moyo unsuccessfully applied for bail for the third time and a High Court judge is expected to hear his oral submissions today.

The student, who is trying his luck for the fourth time, is being represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Shava, who was frustrated after the postponement, said it was unfortunate that his client’s application was not heard as the State counsel asked for an undertaking from the court to file a response by 12 noon today.

The appeal application will then be heard at 2pm today.

Moyo (23) was arrested on December 7 last year on allegations of calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

It is alleged that Moyo, on July 3, 2020, incited commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare saying it was time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration.

Moyo allegedly accused Mnangagwa of failing Zimbabweans. He was denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga before he approached the High Court for the first time.

After initially being denied bail at the Harare Magistrates Court, the 23-year-old student filed another appeal at the same court on changed circumstances.

He was again denied bail on the grounds that he was of no fixed abode. The student is now appealing against the ruling.

