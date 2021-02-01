Sikhala granted $25 000 bail

By newsday.co.zw
- February 1, 2021

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA
MDC-ALLIANCE deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has been granted$25000 by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *