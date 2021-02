BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HIGH Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi will pass his judgement on MDC-Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala’s bail appeal this afternoon.

Chitapi says he has not yet finished typing the final judgement and is expected to deliver it at 2:15 pm.

Arguments for the Zengeza West Legislator’s bail appeal on charges of communicating falsehoods were heard on Friday 29 January 2021 and Chitapi postponed the judgment to today.

More details to follow…

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw