Showbiz: Chirau has the solution

By Style Reporter

Afro-fusion musician Solution, born Godfrey Chirau (pictured below), says he has what it takes to put Zimbabwe in the global showbiz arena.

Armed with one album, 47 singles and 97 unrecorded songs since he marked his entrance into the mainstream music scene eight years ago, Solution believes now it’s the time.

He believes he has the panacea.

Recently he released an extended play carrying three tracks Mukoma Edmore, Burutsai Masimba and Hazvina Nguva.

“In the next few years, l see myself being a well-known brand locally, regionally and internationally,” Solution told Standard Style.

“I want a situation where l would share the stage with the likes of Beyonce, Justin Bieber and other international artistes.

“I am working hard to achieve that and possibly make it in top awards ceremonies like the Grammy, and BET Awards, among others.”

With entertainment spaces having been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Solution feels it’s time to migrate to digital platforms.

“It’s time to move with the times and turn to digital spaces. I am doing my things online since we can no longer do live shows because of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

“As for my new songs, I’m promoting them via social media platforms. I am even selling the songs via online and it’s working.”

Solution’s musical journey started eight years ago when he got onto the stage during an Ammara Brown show in the capital.

“I started off after I had gone to a show at Roof Top where Ammara Brown was performing. As a young and curious boy, I went up and asked Ammara to allow me to perform one song and she handed me the microphone and the rest is history,” Solution said.

“I sang a cover version of Jordan Sparks’s Battlefield and the audience went crazy. From there, I started working behind the scenes writing songs for other artistes.

“I recorded my first album titled Key Yangu in 2013. The album had eight songs and most of them were well-received, especially the title track, Vana Vechikoro, Makandisiirei and Kuchema Kwemwanasika.”

Solution said he prefers calling himself a multi-genre artiste and describes his music as a “beat that crosses genre borders”.

“Some would ask how come you started off as a Zimdancehall artiste? Well, to answer that question, to me music is a feeling that comes from within, so sometimes I might be happy and need a pop/Afro-pop beat to express my feelings, sometimes I could be down and heartbroken and need R’n’B,” he said.

“I need every aspect of sound to express my feelings at that particular time. I’m not a one-genre artiste, so I love to call my music BravoMuzik, because it’s a mixture of all good genres.”

The musician said he was inspired by urban grooves star Trevor Dongo although he draws his greatest inspiration from Ammara.

Solution represented Zimbabwe in the Chinese Bridge Competition 2017 in China where he managed to reach the semi-finals out of 102 countries.

“I’ve also represented Zimbabwe in the Sing Your Way to Paris 2019 in France and I am a three-time Power FM top 10 countdown winner with my songs Key Yangu, Kuchema Kwemwanasikana and Ndinewe, featuring Tafgeeze,” he said.

Solution has done collaborations with Stunner on the song titled Kwandobva and Tocky Vibes on the song Smiles.

With Pah Chihera, Solution collaborated on the song Rombekadzi.

“Collaborations have helped me a lot, especially as far as exposure is concerned. It has really increased my fan base and experience,” he said.

