Shakib triggers BCB contracts shift

Bangladesh board chief Nazmul Hassan said players will have to specify which formats they will be available for under a new clause in their contracts following Shakib Al Hasan’s decision to skip a home test series to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kolkata Knight Riders bought all-rounder Shakib for $441 940 on Thursday for this year’s IPL, which is set to begin in mid-April.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reluctantly allowed the 33-year-old to miss a two-test series against Sri Lanka the same month but moving forward wants clarity from its contracted players on their availability for the national teams.

“We will enter into a new contact with the players,” BCB president Hassan told local media.

“It will be mentioned clearly who wants to play which format. If they have any other engagement, they have to be clear about their availability.” — Reuters

