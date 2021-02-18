Serial Bindura fraudster jailed

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

An unrepentant Bindura fraudster Mary Matseka (35) has been sentenced to seven years in jail by magistrate Tendai Chifamba over five counts of fraud.

Matseka, who was previously convicted and released on presidential amnesty, pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that sometime in June last year, the first complainant Morestead Ruwaze, who is a headmaster at Zengeza Main Primary School, was introduced to Matseka by his friends Edmore Shonhiwa and Winkson Bheulani.

Matseka claimed that he had a relative who worked at Karanda Mission Hospital and was in a position to enrol the complainant’s daughter, Mitchell Ruwaze, to train as a nurse.

She told the complainant to pay US$500 administration fees, which the complainant did through Tairevei Chabayanzara and Ruwaze.

Matseka confirmed that she received the amount, but later demanded US$150 and the complainant complied.

The complainant kept on enquiring with the now-convict regarding progress and she started giving excuses.

Using the same strategy, Matseka misrepresented herself to Edmore Shonhiwa (47) of Chipadze, Bindura, whom she prejudiced of US$314.

In two other counts, Matseka prejudiced her landlady Tairevei Chabayanzara (47) of Plot 1, Chiwaridza Farm in Bindura.

In the last count, on November 30 last year, Matseka misrepresented to Ripisai Wilbert Manyati (65) of Gleckwood Avenue, Bindura, that she was employed by Goal International and would employ workers for the organisation on condition that they paid administration fees of US$350 per person.

The complainant asked if she could make a plan for Privilege and Blessmore Manyati, as well as Tawanda Huchu and Prince Mukungurutse.

Between December 23 and January 7, Ripisai paid US$1 300 in three instalments and Matseka signed confirmation of payment.

Ripisai kept on enquiring on the progress and Matsake kept on giving excuses. A police report was made and Mutsake was arrested last Thursday.

