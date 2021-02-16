Roy n Royce shed tears on Valentine’s Day

BY GARIKAI TUNHIRA

TALENTED urban grooves twins, Roy and Royce Gomo, have bounced back.

Having risen to fame with their singles Handirege and Zuva Rangu in 2002, the two went on to release a 12-track debut album Gogogoi.

In the past years, the twins had gone low, only releasing singles for visibility.

And on Valentine’s Day, the twins surprised many when they released another single titled Misodzi.

In the song, they are telling a lover that they are having a dream in which they see her lying to them and causing them extreme pain as she is cheating.

They tell the lover that she should come clean and walk out instead of causing them pain.

In the song, they say they have tried to ignore and appear as if nothing is happening, but it’s not helping.

Having released hits such as Ndochema, Tenda, Ndiyambuke as well as Ndimwi Munamasimba, the twins’ last project was the single Hukama in 2017, which was featured on Clive “Mono” Mukundu’s collection Anatha 8.

Before that, they had released Zvoita Kunge in the same year.

After releasing their last album Ndimi in 2005, Roy relocated to Namibia and Royce found a base in South Africa.

