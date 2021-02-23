Ronaldo turns down lucrative sponsorship

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has reportedly turned down a lucrative sponsorship deal that would have earned him €6 million a year.

Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the most marketable athletes of all time and currently ranks as the most followed account on Instagram.

Companies flock to secure his services to market the brands, services or products, but his latest offer has been rejected, according to the Independent.

The Juventus superstar received a proposal to become the face of the Saudi Arabia tourism authority in a bid to help the country become a more attractive holiday destination.

According to the publication, the offer tabled was believed to be in the region of €6m (R110m) annually, which could have seen him pocket a staggering €16 350 (R301 000) per day. — Kickoff

