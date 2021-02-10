Residents hail BCC’s new water-shedding schedule

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO Residents Associations have welcomed the 144-hour water-shedding schedule, but have urged the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to ensure that it sticks to the stipulated days.

In an interview, Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson, Ambrose Sibindi said: “The move is welcome as it will alleviate the challenges that residents are facing.

“They have suffered a lot and now they need to be aware of the days water will be available.

“With this COVID-19 pandemic, this move will reduce chances of residents contracting the virus as they will keep away from boreholes and water bowsers where people used to crowd and social distancing was ignored.”

Sibindi urged residents not to waste water whenever it was available. The BCC set the daily water limit for a household at 450 litres for high-density suburbs and 650 litres for low-density areas.

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube said the easing of water-shedding hours would remove pressure on residents.

“We will monitor adherence to this new schedule by council, and of course, this will ease pressure on residents. We hope that we will have normal water supplies because people have suffered a lot in Bulawayo,” Dube said.

Last Friday, Lands minister Anxious Masuka toured the Gwayi-Shangani Dam site, where the construction of a 260km pipeline that will draw water to Bulawayo will commence.

Bulawayo mayor, Solomon Mguni in his state of water and service delivery address last week said water-shedding in Bulawayo would by eased and suspended by mid-March.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw