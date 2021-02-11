Prominent businessman Mahomed Mussa dies

Online Writer

Prominent business mogul and owner of the famous Mahomed Mussa Wholesalers, Mahomed Mussa has died.

Details of the cause of his death and his age are not yet clear.

Mussa’s family confirmed his death in a statement.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved father, Muhammed Mussa from this temporary life to the real life of the Here-after. Death was written and everything else is just an excuse. We should always be happy with the decree of Allah Ta’ala. May Allah Ta’ala Forgive the Deceased and Raise his status. We request that one and all make dua for him and do isaale thawaab as that is what will benefit the Deceased,” read the statement.

Mahommed Mussa Wholesalers is Zimbabwe’s biggest wholesaler comprising of wholesale groceries, electrical, home-centre, hardware and LP gas retail, located along 15 South Avenue in Harare CBD.

