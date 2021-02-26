Poet launches charity arm

BY SHARON SIBINDI

VICTORIA FALLS-BASED award-winning poet, Obert Dube has launched a charity arm, Obert Dube Foundation, to assist underprivileged children in his home area, Lupane.

The trust has so far benefited 20 orphans by providing school fees and food.

The poet, who grew up orphaned, told NewsDay Life & Style that his efforts came from understanding the pain of being orphaned, having experienced the same in his life.

“I was raised in rural areas without parents. I know how painful it is. My vision is to eradicate poverty through the Obert Dube Foundation. I seek to ‘cushion’ some problems faced by the vulnerable,” he said.

“I mobilise money and feed the needy where I can, especially during these hard times. So far, 20 people are registered and more are still coming.”

Dube said he had also helped people from different provinces such as Matabeleland and Midlands and they were appreciating his programmes, but due to COVID-19, his travels had been limited.

“People really appreciate the programme even though there are financial challenges. People task me to do radio and television commercials and I take 30% of that to help the needy and, at times, people from diaspora send me money to help the needy,” he said.

