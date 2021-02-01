Piracy delays new productions: Garakara

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

SUNGURA musician Joseph Garakara has bemoaned piracy, saying it had made it difficult for artistes to constantly produce new music.

Piracy has forced many musicians to shelve producing new songs as they fear reaping nothing from their sweat.

Because of piracy, the Idya Banana hitmaker said they would not rush to release new songs.

“Sometimes we are stumbled by setbacks like piracy since we are no longer getting royalties from the sales of our music.

“It is very difficult to get money for booking studio time to record a new project and that is why we are taking long to get back to the studio” Garakara told NewsDay Life & Style.

“We are deprived by those that sell our music on street corners. Our government and all stakeholders must look into this problem (piracy) as a matter of urgency and should come to our rescue.”

The Mbama Express frontman said he was back in the studio for a single that would be distributed for free to sungura fans.

The single comes on the backdrop of Garakara’s six-track album Mbama yeMambunge released early last year.

“The current 30-day COVID-19-induced lockdown’s stringent measures have heavily affected the release of my single.

“It is unfortunate that I am not at liberty to tell its name, a child will only be given a name when he/she is born,” he said.

“The good news for my fans is that the single is not for sale, it will be given to them for free.”

A teacher by profession, Garakara said like his previous songs, the forthcoming single also carried a love message.

“In most of my songs, I sing about love. I always encourage people to come together in love, peace and harmony,” he said.

“They should be together and be one village, community, country or even become one world.

“That is what I thrive to spread in my songs.”

With a career that spans over a decade, Garakara has eight albums under his belt, namely Uineni (2004), Tapinda Tapinda (2006), Kuchi’one’ neZai (2007), Chamboko Che‘wire’ (2008), Forever Mine (2010), Kuti Zvityise (2012), Pfuti Yerudo (2015) and Mbama yeMambunge (2020).

He has retained the majority of his band members since its inception.

Only Jacob Moyana left to form his own band while death robbed him of his bass guitarist Knight Pawandiwa in

2016.

At present, Mbama Express comprises Garakara and Norman Tapambwa (vocals), Albert Gatsi (lead), Robert Lumbukani (rhythm), Obert Mangani (bass) and TK the DJ (drums).

