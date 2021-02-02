Phuthi basks in Uthando Emoyeni success

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean rising Afro-fusion artiste Tsepiso Phuthi says her song Uthando Emoyeni, which has been well appreciated both locally and beyond borders, is opening new avenues for her.

Phuthi told NewsDay Life & Style that after the release of the song she has had South African celebrities asking for collaborations.

“My song Uthando Emoyeni was well received and was on Skyz Metro FM charts for months last year. It also made it to the Bulawayo top 100 songs of 2020 list, this is a good feeling as it gives me a sense of approval coming from the people who listen to my music,” she said.

“I am currently working with a SAMA award-winning producer Murphy Cubic on a track and will be doing some work with Butholezwe popularly known as My Voice and DJ Zwesta.”

Phuthi said the song was used as a sound track on one of the South African DStv shows.

“The song is still being played on Khulumani FM, Skyz Metro FM, South African Radios like VOT and Alex FM. It was also used as a sound track on a South African online channel (Jo’burg CBD News) and a couple of times on Our Perfect Wedding show,” she said.

Phuthi said the COVID-19-induced lockdown had forced her to make use of social media platforms to market her music.

“I have been working on my music virtually. If anything lockdown has taught us that times are evolving with technology becoming the new normal. As artistes to protect ourselves and the people we love we have to adhere to the lockdown rules,” she said.

“Right now the only safest means I am using is social networks. Most of the people I will be working with in future I contacted them via Instagram DMs and sent my music to them over emails hence its working very well.”

