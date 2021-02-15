One dies in Zimplats mine collapse

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

ONE person died when a high wall collapsed at Zimplats owned Ngwarati Mine in Ngezi yesterday morning.

Zimplats chief executive Alex Mhembere confirmed the accident last night, but did not say if anyone was injured.

“Zimplats is deeply saddened to confirm a mine fatality incident that occurred at the company’s Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi. Sadly one employee, working for one of the company’s contractors, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident that occurred when a high wall collapsed at the Ngwarati Mine box-cut (entrance to the mine). The rest of the employees, who were underground when the incident occurred, have been safely evacuated by the Zimplats Proto Team,” he said in a statement.

Ngwarati Mine is still under development, and was credited for contributing significantly to Zimplats’ 4% output rise during the quarter to December 2020.

This is the second time in five years that a mine under development has collapsed at Zimplats.

Another shaft, Bimha Mine caved-in while it was still being developed, about five years ago. There were no injuries or damage to equipment at the time after management moved all equipment and closed entry to the shaft after detecting that the ground was shifting.

Follow Fidelity on Twitter @ FidelityMhlanga

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw