Nyadombo bemoans SA ‘slavery’

VETERAN defender Carlington Nyadombo has poured out his heart about what he equates to “modern-day slavery” at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after going for six months without being paid.

In the three years that TTM played in the first division, Nyadombo was captain of the club and even wore the armband on the two occasions, they reached the playoffs.

However, he has now been left wretched and heartbroken feeling used and abused as he seeks to recover the money owed to him.

“I played in the playoffs which ended towards the end of September, but I was not paid for that month and I haven’t been paid since then despite having two contracts,” he reveals to KickOff.com.

“During that same month in September while we were in the bio-bubble, I signed a new two-year PSL contract in front of the [previous] owner [Lawrence Mulaudzi] ahead of the start of the new season.

“When we started pre-season for the current season in the PSL, I was then told that they need me to be the coach of the MDC team, to which I agreed because I would still be on the same contract that I had signed. I then conducted all the trials for the MDC team but then I still wasn’t paid.

“I wasn’t even given transport money and instead of using my car I was now using public transport which is cheaper since a taxi costs R20 from Louis Trichardt, where I stayed to Tshakhuma [50km], where the MDC team trained.

“It then got to a point where I couldn’t afford the R40 for the return trip using public transport, so I then sat at home for three weeks until the owner said I must return to first-team training since the team is not doing well.

“They then found another guy called Dan, who has an academy in Venda, to replace me. I was then taken for COVID-19 tests and then given another contract to sign which I did in front of the manager Ricardo [Miriri].”

He cried out: “I started training on January 3, but come month end, I wasn’t paid. When I asked why I wasn’t paid, I was told by management that I must first work, yet I already had a contract and was training with the team. They then said they will talk to the boss.

“Then when talk of the team being sold started, the CEO told me that the new owners won’t be registering me, so better that I look for another team.

“The CEO was fired the next day. I don’t know why I wasn’t being paid. Right now, my family is dying of hunger because I was last paid in August. I have a family to feed and deserve to be paid for what I worked for.

“The owner [Mulaudzi] told me not to call him because he is not my girlfriend and demanded that I send him texts, which he doesn’t respond to.

“Seems I was a modern-day slave at TTM because I worked for no pay. I have suffered enough in silence and I just need to be paid what is due to me.”

Nyadombo (35) is now club-hunting.

Efforts to get comment from Mulaudzi, who has since sold the club to Abram Sello, were fruitless. — kickoff

