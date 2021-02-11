Norton MP Mliswa arrested

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has been arrested for violating Covid-19 regulations after addressing a press conference at his residence. Armed police stormed Mliswa’s Borrowdale home disrupting the press conference before taking him to Borrowdale Police Station.

Addressing journalists at his home, Mliswa accused State Security minister Owen Ncube and Local Government minister July Moyo of using Susan Mutami to defame him. Mutami, who says she is pregnant with Mliswa’s twins, alleges he is gay, an extortionist and wanted to poison President Mnangagwa’s son.

More details to follow…

