Ncube ventures into coaching

Former Warriors left full-back Milton Ncube says he is excited to finally venture into football coaching in the United Kingdom where he is now based.

Ncube, who last played for Harare City two years ago just before leaving the country, completed his Level 1 in coaching course with the Northamptonshire Football Association, which falls under the English Football Association.

With the Level 1 coaching badge, the 33-year-old former Highlanders player is now eligible to assist more qualified coaches under direct supervision, if he gets the opportunity.

Speaking with the NewsDay Sport from his base in the United Kingdom, Ncube said he was ready to reach the highest level of coaching in Europe and probably return to Zimbabwe.

“I am not coaching yet, but I just did my Level 1. So for now, I want to do the coaching and the administrative side too if it’s possible after that, then I will decide what to do moving forward.

“To be honest, it was a great experience just to learn the other side of the game. I started this course in March last year. We were supposed to finish it at the end of March, but that’s when we went into lockdown.

“We finished the remaining practical we had in December, then that was it. So I received my certificate on Monday via the post, which marks the beginning of an interesting journey,” he said.

Ncube terminated his contract with Sunshine Boys in order to move to UK for employment opportunities, but he kept the game in his heart.

He, however, is still undecided on where he would want to begin his coaching career.

Asked whether he had plans to return to Zimbabwe after finishing his coaching badges to take charge of one of his former teams, Ncube said: “I haven’t thought about that yet, but you never know what the future holds for anyone. At the moment, I am focusing on developing myself into a top class coach.”

