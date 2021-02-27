NatPharm boss case deferred to Monday

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Harare magistrate Trynos Utawashe yesterday deferred to Monday bail ruling on suspended National Pharmaceutical Company of Zimbabwe (NatPharm) boss Zealous Nyabadza, who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office.

Nyabadza (46) is alleged to have received surgical masks from Sacred Heart Pharmaceuticals and sold them without authority from his employer.

The State alleges that Nyabadza took delivery of 28×50 boxes of surgical masks valued at US$54 600 on May 19 last year from Sacred Heart Pharmaceuticals without following proper procurement procedures.

The masks were allegedly never received at NatPharm despite Nyabadza signing for their receipt.

He allegedly sold the consignment to the Zimbabwe Medical Association for US$68 600.

Nyabadza allegedly later created a contract which was signed on July 13 last year to cover up his tracks by causing NatPharm to raise an internal purchase requisition, instead of the strategic business unit, which was responsible for the company’s retail function.

The matter came to light on July 1, 2020 when the accounts department failed to process the Sacred Heart Pharmaceuticals purchase voucher and invoice from

NatPharm due to lack of a quotation, and an attempt to secure the quotation by Nyabadza failed.

The State alleges Nyabadza showed favour to Sacred Heart Pharmaceuticals by offering a contract without following due process.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw