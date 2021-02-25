Mvurwi duo nabbed for raping minor

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

TWO Mvurwi men allegedly took turns to rape a 15-year-old girl who was fishing at a local dam in the farming town.

Joshua Magomo (22) and Ephraim Makatowa (21) were not asked to plead to rape charges by magistrate Moreblessing Makati yesterday and were remanded in custody to April 26.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha told the court that on February 20, the duo saw a group of young girls fishing and hatched a plan to rape them.

Upon approaching them, some managed to flee, leaving the victim behind.

The suspects then took turns to rape her.

After the ordeal, the girl went to a nearby homestead and told villagers who teamed up and tracked the suspects to their homestead, where they effected citizen arrest on them.

