Mutimutema the new gospel voice

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

RISING gospel musician Esther Mutimutema has launched her career with the release of a seven-track album Anesu Ishe produced by renowned producer Lyton Ngolomi at his Lyt-On Studios in Harare.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Mutimutema said she was happy to fulfil her dream through the release of the album.

“It all started at a very tender age where we used to sing gospel music as a family at church (True Apostolic Faith Church) just like any other Christians. This then gave me the much-needed confidence to begin taking music seriously and I started singing particularly during church service,” she said.

“This album is more like a prayer to God for people seeking guidance in difficult times and always to remain faithful and hope for an answer as the Lord is the only way, hence, the name Anesu Ishe.”

The 23-year-old Kadoma-born singer said she drew inspiration from seasoned female gospel artistes who have proved their prowess in this male-dominated industry.

“While music is my inborn talent, to take it serious I was inspired by gospel musicians such as Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Mercy Mutsvene and Olivia Charamba, who I see as my role models,” she said.

Songs on Mutimutema’s album are Ndinokurumidza, Chako chibairo, Mwari Baba, Ishe, Minana Yedenga, Baba Batai Moyo Wangu and Tifambe.

Follow Admire on Twitter @AdmireMlambo1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw