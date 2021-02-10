Musical ‘Makoti in I wanna dance’ grand return

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean gospel musician Alpha “Makoti” Nhambure-Chipare is back on the music scene after a lengthy hiatus and is in dancing mood if her latest offering I Wanna Dance is anything to go by.

Makoti went quiet after the release of Vanotigara Dare, raising speculation that her marriage to Friday Chipare had pushed her away from the entertainment industry.

A qualified civil engineer, Makoti, told NewsDay Life & Style from her Mzansi base that she was back in the music business and indeed, she means business.

The talented musician said she had taken a break to take care of her bundle of joy Angel Anenyasha Chipare.

“I was pretty much in quarantine for the last years as there was a new addition in the family. Music is so involving, requiring one to move up and down. So with a new baby, it was not going to work for me, so I decided to take a break and wait until the baby is old enough,” she said.

Her new 10-track album, co-produced by Zimbabwean producer Gibson Makumbe of VOT Studios and South African Diva Size at Size Music Production studio, proves she has not lost her Midas touch.

“My latest album I Wanna Dance is dominated mostly by the message of praising God and dancing to him. The songs are on beats such as jiti, mhande, museve and rhumba,” she said.

Makoti said changing a producer was challenging, but she had no choice due to the COVID-19 pandemic which limited her movements to Zimbabwe.

“Although it was my first time to work with Diva, he did not disappoint. He is equally good,” she said.

“On the other hand, Gibson produced my third album, so already he had an understanding of my singing style which made the songs on the current album even better than the previous ones. He is a great person to work with, patient and wants songs done to perfection.”

The songstress said the songs Tose Dzvamu, Jika Pota, Simudza Gumbo, title track I Wanna Dance, New Song and Giving Him Praises were produced by Size while Nguva Yapera, Jehovha Mufudzi, Nama Nama and Ndega Handigone were done by Makumbe.

On the song Tose Dzvamu, the singer is calling on people to worship and praise God for all the good things that He has done and for His protection.

The song Jika Pota (Great Greater Greatest We Love You) draws its lyrics from the popular hymn Mwari Muri Zuva Redu while Simudza Gumbo is about praising and dancing for the Lord.

Nguva Yapera is the lead single she released in 2017 and it has a museve dance beat. The song urges people to repent and turn to God while it is still time.

The title track, I Wanna Dance has a rhumba feel urging people to dance to Jehovah for all that He has done and what He is doing in their lives.

On New Song, the singer praises God for a new start in life urging people to forget past hurts and failures to focus on the future by faith, asserting that the future is as bright as the morning star.

The song Jehovha Mufudzi draws its lyrics from the popular Bible Chapter Psalm 23, The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want while the track Nama Nama is a declaration by faith to God as the singer draws inspiration from the popular story of Jacob who would not release the Angel until he was blessed.

Ndega Handigone is a song about pleading with God for His guidance. Through the song, the singer asserts that human beings are weak vessels, who cannot do it alone even though they want to do good. She encourages people to pray always and preach the word as they cannot make it without the Holy Spirit on their side.

After all is said and done, after all struggles leading to achievement, all that needs to be done is to praise God, this is the message from the song Giving Him Praises.

Makoti said if everything goes according to script, she would do videos for the songs New Song, Nama Nama, Simudza Gumbo and Jika Pota. The Gutu-bred singer’s discography is made up of The Alpha (2014), Muzita Rashe (2015), Vanotigarira Dare (2016) and the latest I Wanna Dance.

