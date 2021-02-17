Moyo breaks goal duck

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

ZIMBABWE international striker David Moyo ended his goal drought as his Scottish club Hamilton Academy overpowered Motherwell 4-1 in their backyard on Sunday to provide a tiny portal in their battle for survival in the elite league.

The Scotland-based forward is one of several Zimbabwean footballers plying their trade in Europe and has been included in the Warriors 2021 African Nations qualifying campaign by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic.

He played in both back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria and even started the match in the second leg of the qualifier in Harare before making way for Khama Billiat in the second half. Although the match ended in a 2-2 stalemate, Moyo had produced a decent performance.

Although he has endured a goal drought, having last scored in the 4-2 defeat to Aberdeen on October 20 last year, he has remained one of the key forwards at Hamilton Academy, having played 24 matches, starting 19 of those matches.

On Sunday he added his name on the score sheet on 64 minutes, profiting from Scott Macmann as his side routed Motherwell to enhance their chances of staying afloat. Bruce Anderson had led the demolition on seven minutes before Ross Callachan doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 19 minutes with Marios Ogkmpoe adding the third after 31 minutes. They are second from the bottom on the league table with 23 points from 27 matches.

This comes as compatriot Marshall Munetsi, who has been sidelined by injury for a little over a month, has also resumed playing for his French club Reims.

Since featuring in the 2-1 defeat to Lille, in which he was substituted and replaced by Moreto Cassama, the France-based utility player has been on the treatment table.

The midfielder, however, played a huge part in the 1-all draw against Lens on Saturday lasting the entire match on his return.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder has also been a key player at Reims since joining after an impressive performance at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Egypt.

The development should be a relief to Loga, who faces the prospect of going into next month’s crucial qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia without some of his stars who are still nursing injuries.

There are still worries over team captain Knowledge Musona, who has been inactive for his Belgian club AS Eupen for quite some time.

The Warriors skipper — a key member of the Belgian outfit, has not featured for the club since suffering an injury in the 4-1 defeat to Genk.

It is a major concern for the Warriors coach as he needs him the most because of his power and influence ahead of the crucial encounters against Botswana and Zambia next month.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is also injured, having last played on January 9 in the 2-0 defeat at home against Maritzburg and he might not play a part in the upcoming qualifiers for the right to play at the 2021 African Nations Cup finals to be held in Cameroon in June.

Algeria, with 10 points, have already booked a ticket to Cameroon while Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia will fight for the remaining slot in the group.

Zimbabwe, in second place in their group with five points, have all the advantage as they have an away fixture against Botswana on March 22 before taking on Zambia at home a week later. Botswana are third on four points with Zambia at the foot of the table with only three points.

With the top two teams qualifying for the tournament, the Warriors need a win in their match against Botswana to be guaranteed a place at the tournament.

Zimbabwe can, however, still afford to draw against Botswana and then beat Zambia in the final match to qualify.

