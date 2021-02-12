UPDATED: Mliswa granted $20 000 bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent), accused of violating COVID-9 regulations by hosting a Press conference at his Borrowdale, Harare home on Thursday, was yesterday released on $20 000 bail.

Mliswa, who was represented by Musindo Hungwe, will be back in court on March 4.

Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro presided over the case.

As part of his bail conditions, Mliswa was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses, to reside at his given address until the matter is finalised, to surrender his passport, not to address a Press conference until the matter is finalised and to report at Borrowdale Police Station every Friday.

The State, represented by Charles Muchemwa and Constance Ngombengombe, did not oppose the bail.

Hungwe, however, put the State on notice saying he would file for Mliswa’s removal from remand on the next remand date.

“We believe the charges are politically motivated and we will challenge his continued stay on remand since we believe he committed no offence by gathering essential service providers who are protected by COVID-19 regulations,” Hungwe said.

Allegations are that Mliswa posted on his Twitter handle inviting people to attend a Press conference at his house on Thursday.

Mliswa then allegedly gathered 22 journalists. Police, acting on a tip off from one Joshua Tigere, stormed Mliswa’s home and found him addressing the journalists, leading to his arrest.