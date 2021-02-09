Mkhaya takes #DemLoot challenge to another level

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE positive response for Austria-based, renowned Zimbabwean imbube musician Vusa Mkhaya (pictured)’s version of the song Dem Loot by award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono that denounces looting of public resources, has inspired the singer to release a full version of the tune.

Chin’ono, one of the prominent critics of corruption and human rights abuses in the country, has taken to music to amplify his voice on government corruption which he says has impoverished citizens and exposed many to COVID-19.

Since its release last week, the song Dem Loot has taken not only Zimbabwe’s digital space by storm, but inspired a host of follow-up versions under the banner #DemLoot challenge.

Mkhaya, who is among the artistes who partook in the #DemLoot challenge, told NewsDay Life & Style that his song, a twist to Dem Loot, would be released next week if everything went according to script.

“The inspiration for Dem Loot came from Hopewell’s challenge that I posted on his Facebook page singing. At first, I did not want to do it, but a few people who know that I usually play around with songs by a cappella groups and record myself in my home studio persuaded me to take on the challenge and I gave in to record my 30 seconds clip,” he said.

“The re-tweets and the reception were good and I am busy working on the full song now. I don’t want to say much now, this is a surprise, but all I can say is that we are done with the recording and we are now in the mixing stage. If all goes according to plan it will be ready by the end of next week.”

Meanwhile, Mkhaya has bemoaned the COVID-19 pandemic for stalling some of his local projects as he could not travel back home like he traditionally does.

“I usually come to visit the family between January and February and also work on some projects that include my Bulawayo gig that I have been doing for the last three years, but this year things changed. We are in our third lockdown here and this time it’s longer than the previous lockdown. It started in November,” he said.

“I have been busy working on recording projects and also learning new tricks of the trade. I have enhanced my home studio so that I manage to work with artistes all over since working from home is becoming our new normal.”

Mkhaya recently collaborated with Bulawayo artistes on the track Masiyephambili, which has topped music charts on Hala Radio in eSwatini. The track brings out unity and resilience of people in the City of Bulawayo.

