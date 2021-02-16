Mine defies order to remit $152 000 union dues

BY SILAS NKALA

Rio De Ore Mine in Inyathi, Matabeleland North has defied a court order compelling it to remit outstanding dues amounting to $152 000 deducted from employees’ salaries and payable to the National Union of Mines, Quarrying, Iron and Steel Workers of Zimbabwe.

The union said it was waiting for the lockdown to end so that it makes an application for a writ of execution to attach property at the mine.

On December 18, 2020 NUMQISWZ filed an application at the Inyathi Magistrates Court seeking an order to compel the company to remit the money it owes the union from members’ subscriptions since last year.

The union, represented by its training officer, Shadreck Pelewelo, cited Rio De Ore Mine owned by Joseph Chowels as the respondent.

Inyathi magistrate Nyaradzo Tukwa on December 30 ruled that the company should pay the amount owed to the union.

“The applications be and is hereby granted. The respondent be and is hereby ordered to pay an amount of $152 000 to the applicant not later than seven days,” Tukwa ruled.

Pelewelo yesterday said the company had not yet complied with the court order, adding that the owners were “rude” and reneged from settling the arrears.

“Rio Deo Mine has not complied with the court order, and the seven days which it was given to comply have since lapsed. We are just waiting for the lifting of the lockdown order, and we will make an application for a writ of execution with the Messenger of Court,” Pelewelo said.

In his founding affidavit, Pelewelo submitted that on August 2 2019, the union furnished the mining company with a stop order form where 38 members working for the company authorised it to deduct 3% of their monthly salaries as subscription fees to the union not later than every fifth of each month.

“An amount of $164 160 for the period from January 2020 up to August 2020 is due and owing to the union by the respondent,” the affidavit reads.

“The respondent has since paid the sum of $145 000 and despite demand, the respondent has refused, failed or neglected to pay the outstanding $19 160.

“On October 22, 2020 some 44 employees of the respondent joined the applicant and the applicant now has 82 members who work for the respondent.”

“The total amount that is due and owing by the respondent to the applicant is $152 000,” Pelewelo said.

