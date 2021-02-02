Men up for stealing copper cables

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO police last week arrested two copper cable thieves and recovered property worth US$12 000 in a bushy area in Pelandaba high-density suburb, after acting on information received from a whistleblower.

Investigations were also in progress on three more cases of copper wire theft in the same area.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said Simon Tapfuma (32) of Magwegwe and Polite Ncube (25) of Lobengula West were arrested on January 21 after police laid an ambush in a bush in Pelandaba.

“Police received information that the two were having copper cables in their yellow Toyota kombi at a bushy in Pelandaba, and reacted by laying an ambush which resulted in the arrest of the two,’’ Ncube said.

One of the thieves, Ncube, who is alleged to have sustained injuries during the theft, is admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Inspector Ncube said police also recovered 25 rolls of copper cables from a field in the same area and they were yet to establish the owner of the copper cables.

Ncube lamented an increase in copper cable thefts in Bulawayo, adding that police received four reports of copper cable thefts in Mpopoma, Njube and Pelandaba suburbs.

