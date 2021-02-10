MDC veterans reject Mwonzora

BY STAFF WRITER

THE MDC Veteran Activists Association (VAA) yesterday pledged its allegiance to MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

This was announced by the VAA leader Felix Magalela Sibanda in a statement after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed that the veterans were now aligned to his party.

“We want to make it clear without any equivocation or ambiguity that (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s legacy of servant leadership, courage and indefatigable resistance in the face of brutal repression, service and self-sacrifice, iconic leader of democracy and egalitarianism can only be realised under the leadership of Chamisa and his entourage,” Sibanda said.

“As such, we want to rest assure genuine veterans of the democratic struggle that we are not part and parcel of Gideon Mangena’s group that has salivated at Mwonzora’s poisoned carrot to the extent of congratulating him for the so-called presidential ascent in MDC-T,” he said. Sibanda said while Mwonzora and other MDC-T leaders like Thokozani Khupe, Morgen Komichi and Elias Mudzuri can be respected as human beings, the choice of their political path cannot be respected.

“Politics is a game of grassroots support and as VAA, we will continue with our adjunctive welfare issues and in the process complement the mainstream MDC Alliance quest for democracy and egalitarianism in Zimbabwe,” he said.

