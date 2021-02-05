MDC Alliance MP, colleague denied bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HARARE magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday denied bail to two MDC Alliance activists, Harare West legislator Joanah Mamombe and fellow party member Cecilia Chimbiri, saying they had the propensity to commit other offences after committing the offence while on another bail.

Mambanje advised the two to approach the High Court for bail.

Mamombe and Chimbiri’s lawyer, Charles Kwaramba said he would appeal Mambanje’s decision at the High Court.

“The duo did not commit any offence. It is part of continued harassment of the girl child because of supporting an opposition party and this has to stop,” Kwaramba said.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were brought to court on Tuesday and their bail ruling was pushed to yesterday by Mambanje, who said he was overwhelmed by other cases.

They are being charged with undermining police authority.

The two also filed complaints against the police on their initial remand, saying the police were victimising them for being members of the MDC Alliance.

According to prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa, the duo shouted obscenities at the police on Monday at the New Government Complex in central Harare.

While addressing the media, Mamombe said they were not shaken or broken by the arrests and were prepared for any consequences.

“This is clear victimisation by the police, but no matter how many times they will arrest me, I will not be broken or shaken,” Mamombe told journalists when she arrived at the court.

Kwaramba said the duo was not advised of its charges upon arrest and detention overnight.

“They were not advised of the basis of their detention overnight and at the time of the arrest, they were coming from the medical chambers of their doctor who had directed them to undergo certain medical processes because they were experiencing some discomfort in their bodies. All the rights contained in section 50 of the Constitution were violated,” the lawyer said.

Kwaramba said he would challenge their placement on remand on the next court appearance.

Follow Desmond on Twitter @DChingarande1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw