MDC-A trio arrested ‘again’

Online Writer

Three MDC-Alliance members who were allegedly tortured and sexually abused by their abductors last year have been arrested, again.

The trio, Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested after staging a demonstration outside the new government complex.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Joanna Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri in Harare after a flash demonstration outside the New Government Complex.”

“The trio who were in a Toyota Fortuner without number plates followed a police vehicle with officers who had attended the scene and used abusive language on the officers thus leading to their arrest,” Nyathi said.

The regime has rearrested our youth leaders Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. The MDC Alliance Youth Assembly trio is currently detained at Harare Central Police Station. The ZANU PF regime has escalated its war of attrition against opposition activists. pic.twitter.com/AemrGKCk2X — MDC Alliance Harare (@MdcHarare) February 1, 2021

Last year Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri were arrested on allegations that they had lied about their abduction and torture.

They were charged with faking abduction and publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

The United Nations (UN), last year released a statement calling authorities to “urgently prosecute and punish the perpetrators of this outrageous crime, and to immediately enforce a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for abductions and torture throughout the country” to ensure the effective protection of women against sexual violence, and to bring those responsible to account.

