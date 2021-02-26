Mamombe calls for Matanga resignation

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe (MDC Alliance) has called for Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s resignation over gross abuse of office and superintending over an institution that is responsible for various abuses of human rights.

Mamombe accused Matanga of violating the Constitution and shamefully disregarding his oath of office.

The MDC Alliance legislator made the accusations while addressing a Press conference at the Harare Magistrates Court in solidarity with fellow party member, Makomborero Haruziviishe, who was arrested by unknown people before he was handed over to the police.

Haruziviishe is represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

He was in court for default inquiry after he skipped court sessions due to the lockdown.

He has been issued with three warrants and yesterday, the court held an inquiry for one warrant and ruling is expected today.

While addressing journalists, Mamombe also urged Parliament to investigate Matanga and members of the police force.

“We demand the immediate release of Makomborero Haruziviishe and the resignation of the Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga, for gross abuse of office and superintending over an institution that is responsible for various abuses of human rights and violation of the Constitution in shameful disregard of his oath of office and related international and regional conventions,” Mamombe said.

“We call upon Parliament of Zimbabwe to institute an investigation into illegal conduct of Matanga and the members of police. It is unthinkable that young people are being abducted, tortured, arrested, abused, victimised and nothing has been done by the police even against standing High Court orders to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Mamombe was accompanied by Netsai Marova, Cecilia Chimbiri, Agency Gumbo and other Zimbabwe National Students Union leaders.

The Harare West legislator implored the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission to take measures within its constitutional mandate to investigate the conduct and role of the police in abductions, undue harassment, illegal arrests, detentions, growing trend of pre-trial detentions and bringing to court activists on flimsy charges.

Constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku also attended the Press conference.

He was also at the court representing former Cabinet minister, Ignatius Chombo who has been arrested on allegations of corruption.

