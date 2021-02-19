Makore lands Women in News top post

BY VANESSA GUZHA/TATENDA SQUARE

Susan Makore has been named the new WAN IFRA WIN [Women in News] advisory manager, replacing Caroline Phiri-Lubwika who was given another position.

Prior to her appointment, Makore was the group chief executive of AB Communications.

She has previously worked as chief executive of public broadcaster ZBC. She currently sits on the board of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Since 2015, Makore has been involved in WIN programmes. She was a WIN coach, mentor and trainer and last year, she was the country co-ordinator for Zimbabwe.

“We are confident that Ms Makore will take on her new responsibilities with the same enthusiasm and professionalism that she has exhibited in her previous roles,” said WIN Africa director, Jane Godia.

In accepting the offer, Makore said: “I have no doubt that the future is orange, it is bright.”

