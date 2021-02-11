Makoni woman struck by lightning

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A 36-YEAR-OLD woman from Chiendambuya in Makoni district died on the spot after being struck by lightning on Monday while seeking shelter under a tree with a baby strapped on her back.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson inspector Luxon Chananda yesterday confirmed the incident.

The incident happened on Monday at Hingira Dam, village 36 in Mayo, Chiendambuya.

The now deceased Precious Saumba, who had her one-year-eight-month-old baby strapped to her back had sought shelter under a tree together with her four-year-old son.

Saumba was struck by lightning and died on the spot, while her baby sustained burns on the back and left leg. Never Mukoka, who was fishing at Hingira Dam, rushed to the scene and found Saumba already dead. He reported the matter at Mayo Police Station.

Police took the body to Rusape General Hospital mortuary.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter @KennethNyangan1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw