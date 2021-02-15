Mai Patai ends sabbatical with single

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

AWARD-WINNING gospel singer Respina Patai, who is now a pastor, says her recent pastoral cap will help to bring some oomph to her compositions as she is determined to continue ministering through music.

The Gweru-based songstress, popularly known as Amai Patai, had shelved composing songs for almost three years to concentrate on her theology studies at Living Waters Theological College in Bulawayo.

Her last release was in 2018 when she dropped the album Punish the Devil that won her the prestigious National Art Merit Awards gong under the viewers’ choice category ahead of top contenders like Winky D and Jah Prayzah.

While over the years Mai Patai used to arrange own music under her Voice of Prophecy band, as part of re-branding she has, however, engaged the services of prolific saxophonist Joseph “Jose Sax” Chinouriri for the arrangement of her latest single Ndinoda Kuona to be released this Friday.

Jose Sax once played for the late music super star Oliver Mtukudzi and the popular ZimPraise choir.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Mai Patai said she had taken a huge slant on her music both on lyrics and instruments as she now had a better understanding of the world of music, adding that becoming a pastor would, however, not make her lose her musical identity.

“I cannot say I have changed my genre, but my music has transformed such that in the forthcoming production I have upgraded from only using keyboards to add a saxophone so that it stands the test of modern times while also appealing to a wider audience that includes the youths, elderly and new fans” she said.

“For those who follow my music will definitely hear that there has been some changes to the traditional compositions they used to know from my previous songs.

“On this forthcoming song Ndinoda Kuona, there are live instruments and we have also embraced the world of technology.”

She said the song recorded at Naletha Studios was a prayer to God for one to be able to know more about what will be happening in one’s life and the surrounding environment, adding that it was an appetiser plucked off her yet to be named forthcoming album whose production was underway.

“On this song I have worked with talented session singers such as some members of ZimPraise choir, Takakunda Mukundu (son of music producer, and multi-instrumentalist Mono) who was on the lead guitar, Prince MaDhiwali Dzuwa on drums, Douglas Mazumbo on keyboards and Naphtali Chivandikwa, on bass guitar,” she said.

“The song will be available on YouTube and our various social media platforms such as Facebook pages. After the release we will then concentrate much on its video.”

Mai Patai said God’s grace and fans’ support had enabled her to remain in the competitive industry beyond her imagination and promised to keep on releasing more songs and videos.

“I salute the fans for their unwavering support and initiatives.

“God has a way of preparing avenues for everyone in life.

“I did not know that the exposure I got to music through my father would shape my career,” she said.

“My fans, who are the kings and queens, have been asking me give them new stuff and it has become my dream to ensure that I won’t starve them of new music.”

She said her compositions were usually inspired by personal experiences, what others go through, sermons and verses from the Bible.

As a solo artsites away from her husband Ephraim Patai’s shoulders, Mai Patai has released three albums Samulena, Makanaka and Punish the Devil.

Mai Patai has performed at high-profile concerts in countries like Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi.

