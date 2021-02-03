Magaya elected Law Society of Zimbabwe president

BY STAFF WRITER

HARARE lawyer and senior partner at Coghlan Welsh and Guest, Wellington Magaya was on Monday elected president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

Magaya will be deputised by Rumbidzai Matambo.

The pair was elected at the first council meeting of the year held on February 1.

Magaya will serve for two years up to December 2022.

In his acceptance speech, Magaya said he would prioritise maintaining the integrity of the legal profession, as well as strive to improve efficiencies at policy and operational levels.

