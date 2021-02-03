Magacha bounces back with Adam …preaches living for a purpose

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

REMEMBER Sebastian Magacha? He is back with a new offering set to be unveiled this Friday.

Magacha, who rose to fame with Ridza Bhosvo, launches his latest offering titled Adam and premiere its accompanying video.

The pintsized musician said like wine, his music has now matured in his dramatic career spanning over a decade.

He told NewsDay Life &Style of his excitement with his forthcoming offering to his fans adding the song speaks of living life for a purpose.

“I am excited that finally I am able to share with my fans what I have been working on for some time,” he said.

“The Adam video provokes thought for one to reflect on their purpose. I don’t want to preempt what we have brewed. All I can say is that we all have a purpose in life. What is your purpose? In our many different ways, we have a role to play towards public good.”

Magacha said the song was inspired by Adam, the first man to be created.

“Adam is a great role model to humankind in modern day society. Genesis 2:15; Then the LORD God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to tend and keep it. Adam was given a mandate to look after the garden of Eden and equally we as mankind have been given the mandate to tend the earth,” he said.

“Many are there who are lacking and going without, toiling day and night without any substantial source of income. As humanity, the onus is upon us to reach out to those less privileged and by doing so we are tending the earth. Thus fulfilling our God given mandate to look after the earth. This way humanity lives on.”

Magacha, in a recent interview, thanked his fans for the overwhelming support through thick and thin.

“My fans #sabanations, you gave me a chance, and you made me. Beyond that, my career had been in trials and tribulations, and ups and downs. I have disappointed some of you, but still you love me,” he said.

The talented singer launched his music career as a backing vocalist for forgotten gospel musician Mercy Mutsvene before breaking away to launch his debut album Tomudana, in 2005.

This was followed by Baba Ndinokutendai, Tinaye Faithful God, Mapostori, Back to Sender and Wonererwai Jesu.

He has also recorded a number of collaborations with musicians who include Jah Prayzah, songbird Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana and sungura ace Alick Macheso.

Magacha is a well-travelled artiste who has performed as far as the United States, England, Canada, Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

Apart from music, Magacha said he was also working on a number of community projects as a partner with the Adam Molai Foundation which is a community development and hunger alleviation initiative based in Marondera.

